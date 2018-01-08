Sabres call-up Guhle and Ullmark

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With Viktor Antipin still sidelined with an undisclosed illness, the Sabres recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle along with netminder Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark, who is tied in the AHL with 17 wins, is skating in place of Robin Lehner who took a puck to the net in the Sabres’ 4-1 loss to the Flyers on Sunday.

Guhle has seven goals and 20 points in 35 games with the Amerks and could be with the big club for the foreseeable future. The defensemen also leads the Amerks with 91 shots.