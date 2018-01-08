Some WNY airports will receive $3 million in state funding for improvements

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York airports will receive $3 million in state funding for improvements under the Aviation Capital Grant Program.

Statewide, 29 airports in New York will receive a collective $20.5 million in funding for safety, modernization, and jobs.

The Buffalo-Niagara International Airport will receive $1.5 million from the state for a security checkpoint expansion project.

Other Western New York airports receiving funding through the state grant are as follows:

$271,800 to Chautauqua County/Jamestown Airport for Replacement of a Bulk Hangar Door.

$507,246 to Niagara Falls International Airport for a Security Fencing Project.

$257,365 to Wellsville Municipal Airport for Snow Removal Equipment Acquisition.

$466,620 to Chautauqua County/Dunkirk Airport to Demolish an Existing Bulk Hangar and Construct a Public Safety Hangar.

The New York State DOT will begin to work with airport project sponsors immediately on the delivery of planned improvements, a press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Monday afternoon.