Tedeschi Trucks Band to perform at Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tedeschi Trucks Band is coming to Artpark this Summer.

The blues-rock group will perform at the Lewiston venue as part of their annual Wheels of Soul Summer tour.

Drive-By Truckers and The Marcus King Band will also play that day. The concert starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the July 17 show in the Tuesdays in the Park series go on sale Friday, January 12 at Noon.

Advance general admission tickets will be $14. A front of stage ticket, as well as reserved seating, will both be $42.

General admission season packages for the Tuesdays in the Park series are on sale for $135.

Anyone looking to get tickets can go online at artpark.net or tickets.com, call 1-888-223-6000, or go to the Artpark Box Office in person. Here are the hours for the box office:

Monday-Thursday – 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday, January 12 from Noon until 4 p.m.

The office will be closed on Monday, January 15.