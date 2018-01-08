Town of Niagara police investigating series of burglaries

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Niagara are reminding residents to lock their doors and windows after several burglaries took place in the Belden Center area.

The burglaries have happened in the last few weeks, and only one of them involved forced entry. The majority of the homes had unlocked windows or doors.

Police say the burglaries occurred in the daytime, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Please remember to always lock your doors and windows,” police wrote on Facebook. “Also it’s very helpful if you write down serial numbers for any product you buy. TV’s, Game Systems, iPads, etc, etc. That is very helpful in tracing your property.” Anyone with a camera on their home, or any information that could help police is asked to email cguiliani@niagarapolice.com or call 716) 215-1480 and leave a message.