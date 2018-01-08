USS Little Rock is moored in Montreal

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (WIVB) – By now, the Navy had hoped that the new USS Little Rocj would be arriving at its home port near Jacksonville, Florida.

Instead, the combat ship is docked in Montreal.

The ship and its sailors are safe, but they’re a lot colder than they hoped they’d be, several weeks into their maiden journey.

The Navy commissioned the littoral combat ship in Buffalo in December, when winter was already looming. Ice had started forming at the base of the Buffalo River and around the harbor.

The ship departed Dec. 20. Delays followed in the Welland Canal and the St. Lawrence Seaway before the crew arrived in Montreal around Christmas.

While in Montreal, routine ship repairs were made, including repairing a cable associated with the ship’s steering. Repairs were completed Jan. 4. Icy conditions have delayed the ship’s departure, due the the limited availability of tugs in the area.

Lt. Commander Courtney Hillson told News 4 that they soon hope to have a better idea of what comes next.

“We continue working with Port Authority tugs, experts, and technological representatives to ensure the best path forward,” Hillson said.

The sailors on board the USS Little Rock continue to operate the ship.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s