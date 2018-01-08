Water main breaks reported across Erie County

(WIVB) — A number of water main breaks were reported in Erie County on Monday morning.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the Erie County Water Authority tweeted about three incidents in Cheektowaga, Evans and Tonawanda.

The break in Cheektowaga closed Cleveland Dr. between Flora Rd. and “At The South East Corner,” the Water Authority wrote.

In Tonawanda, a break on Milton St. closed the route from Hillcrest Rd. to Highland Ave.

Another water main break was reported in Evans. That one closed N. Main St. between Beach Rd. and Beverly Dr.

Later in the morning, shortly after 11 a.m., a break was reported in Clarence.

That one closed Tonawanda Creek Rd. between Transit Rd. and Westphalinger Rd.

