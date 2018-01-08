Williamsville officials consider slowing traffic near parks

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Williamsville is under new leadership. The first thing the new mayor wants to do: make parks safer. There will be a public hearing on the topic Monday night.

Mayor Dan DeLano wants to decrease the speed limit on five streets that are around parks in the village. They would drop from 30 mph to 25 mph. The mayor, as well as people who use the park, say the five miles per hour would make a big difference.

DeLano says he has a responsibility to make the streets safer for pedestrians, especially around parks. He’s talking about families like the Pekarskis.

“My kids love doing stuff outdoors,” said Suzi Pekarski. “So does my husband, so I guess I’m roped into the outdoor thing. They just have a lot of fun and it tires them out.”

The Pekarskis like sledding in Glen Park. They also like the plan that would drop the speed limit near Glen, Garrison, and South Lawn Parks from 30 mph to 25 mph, similar to what the village has already done on part of Glen Avenue.

“It makes the park more family friendly, really,” said Pekarski.

Mayor DeLano’s plan also calls for a school zone to be created near Ss. Peter and Paul School.

“We get a lot of cut-through traffic because of Main Street,” the mayor said. “It spills off Main Street into our streets, and people abuse it.”

Village officials are concerned that could threaten pedestrians. The mayor, who took office on December 29th, says this is something that he has been thinking about for a long time.

“It has a lot to do with the geometry of the road,” he said. “People will do the speed of the geometry of the road. If you have a wide open road, and it’s 30 (miles per hour), nobody’s going to do 30. They’re going to do 35 or 40.”

But if the speed limit was 25 miles per hour, the Pekarskis say people would take notice.

“Just not seeing the 30 makes people think that they need to watch and slow down,” Suzi explained, “and that maybe this is different than a regular street.”

There is a public hearing on the proposal at Williamsville Village Hall Monday at 7:30pm.