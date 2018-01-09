2 local post offices to hold Saturday passport events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two post offices in Buffalo will hold Saturday passport applications events.

The U.S Postal Service says the events “make it more convenient for families to apply.”

Here are where the events will take place:

Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5500 N. Bailey Ave.

Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 465 Grant St.

Passport books for adults cost $135, including fees, and are valid for 10 years. For minors, the cost is $105 with fees. Those are valid for seven years.

An alternate option for those who just wish to travel to either Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean or Bermuda, is the passport card.

The card allows travel to these locations by land or sea. It also costs less — $55 for adults and $40 for minors. Both prices include processing and acceptance fees. The adult cards are valid for 10 years and the minor cards are valid for seven years.

Those who wish to purchase either a book or card should apply for them several months before they plan to travel, as processing can take up to six weeks.

When applying, proof of U.S. citizenship must be provided along with proof of identity and two identical passport photos.

Passport fees must also be paid, and passport photo services cost $15.

In addition to these requirements, a Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) must be completed.

MORE | Find more information on applying here.