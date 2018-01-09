AG: Allegations against Cuomo in Sam Hoyt harassment case should be dismissed

By Published: Updated:
(Sam Hoyt)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be dropped from a lawsuit involving former Empire State Development Corporation head Sam Hoyt.

Hours after resigning from his post, Hoyt was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by a local woman — Lisa Marie Cater.

Cater told News 4 that Hoyt helped her get a job with the DMV, and helped her find an apartment.

Cater also named Gov. Cuomo in a federal lawsuit that was filed in November. Her attorney says Cuomo failed to prevent harassment by Hoyt and did not follow through with a legitimate investigation.

“I went for him to help me,” Cater told News 4. “And all he cared about was other things.”

Schneiderman’s office says Cater’s allegations Cuomo are “merely conjecture and speculation.”

“Here, plaintiff has failed to assert any facts establishing that the Governor had any personal knowledge or involvement in any alleged acts or complaints,” his office wrote. “Accordingly, plaintiff’s claims against the Governor must be dismissed.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s