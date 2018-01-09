AG: Allegations against Cuomo in Sam Hoyt harassment case should be dismissed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be dropped from a lawsuit involving former Empire State Development Corporation head Sam Hoyt.

Hours after resigning from his post, Hoyt was accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault by a local woman — Lisa Marie Cater.

Cater told News 4 that Hoyt helped her get a job with the DMV, and helped her find an apartment.

Cater also named Gov. Cuomo in a federal lawsuit that was filed in November. Her attorney says Cuomo failed to prevent harassment by Hoyt and did not follow through with a legitimate investigation.

“I went for him to help me,” Cater told News 4. “And all he cared about was other things.”

Schneiderman’s office says Cater’s allegations Cuomo are “merely conjecture and speculation.”

“Here, plaintiff has failed to assert any facts establishing that the Governor had any personal knowledge or involvement in any alleged acts or complaints,” his office wrote. “Accordingly, plaintiff’s claims against the Governor must be dismissed.”