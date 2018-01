ATLANTA (WIVB) — It doesn’t get better than this for University of Alabama center Bradley Bozeman.

Cameras caught the All-American getting down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend moments after his team secured a thrilling overtime victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

While microphones failed to pick up their conversation, it’s clear his girlfriend is now a bride-to-be.

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23.