BMHA gears up for HUD audit of millions in federal operating funds



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority will be under the microscope of federal auditors beginning this week.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General is scheduled to begin a review of operating funds.

According to BMHA officials, the federal operating funds being reviewed account for about $31 million dollars out of a total budget of approximately $45 million dollars.

The audit will cover the period from January 2016 through December 2017, and may be extended as necessary, according to a letter sent by HUD last month.

Among the records HUD auditors plan to examine, are board meeting minutes, a list of current and closed bank accounts and copies of general ledgers.

Additionally, auditors want access to bank records, credit card statements and cash receipts, the letter states.

“They’re going to go over the books and make sure that everything is being done right,” said Lovejoy District Council Member Richard Fontana, chairman of the council’s finance committee.

Fontana thinks the audit could help new BMHA board members.

“The new board will be the first audit they’re going through. They’ll get the experience that they need, and they’ll know that they’re starting off from a good starting point,” Fontana said.

In a statement to News 4, BMHA Executive Director Dawn Sanders-Garrett says there’s nothing in the audit notice that indicates that “this is anything other than a routine audit.”

“The letter we received in late December makes no reference to any specific issue or complaint, and the list of items they have requested to review is standard for an OIG audit,” Sanders-Garrett stated.

“We will have an initial meeting with their auditing team this Thursday, and we will provide any information and access they request to perform their review,” she added in the statement.

Fillmore District Common Council Member David Franczyk says he’s had his own frustrations with BMHA over the years.

“There’s just too many bureaucratic frustrations with people in charge who may not really know what housing is all about,” said Franczyk.

When asked whether he’s optimistic that the BMHA will pass the audit with flying colors, Franczyk said, “I don’t know about that. Probably not. I’m sure there’s going to be some corrective measures that have to be done. But there are some very good people that work there as well.”

Last August, Buffalo City Comptroller Mark Schroeder released the findings of an audit that examined eligibility for health insurance benefits at the BMHA.

Auditors discovered an “inadequate process to determine employee and dependent eligibility for health insurance benefits,” the report stated.

“Improvements can be made to strengthen the internal controls over the process, which will significantly reduce the risk of providing benefits to dependents who are ineligible,” according to the audit report.

The BMHA took corrective actions in response to recommendations outlined by the City Comptroller.

Now, beginning this week, BMHA officials are facing a more wide-ranging review by federal auditors.

The initial phase is expected to take about 8 to 10 weeks, but according to the audit notice from HUD, “Based on our results, we will determine if further work is needed.”