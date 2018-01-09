Buffalo airport gets $1.5 million from NYS for expansion project

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Niagara International airport is getting $1.5 million to reconfigure the security area. They hope expanding the portion of the terminal where people wait in line will help the lines move more quickly.

Airport officials plan to relocate the terminal exit, a waiting area, a restaurant, barber shop and restrooms to create more space for people to line up.

NFTA Aviation Director William Vanecek told New 4 it currently takes about 20 minutes to go through security during peak morning hours. He said the line can get backed up into the lobby.

Although they don’t plan to add any more screening equipment, they hope expanding the space for the lines will keep people moving through security and get the wait down as low as possible.

“Right now it’s very undersized,” said Vanecek. “During our peak periods we’ll utilize all of this space, once we open it up, to have better processing, better flow and less wait times for our traveling public.

This project is part of the larger $70 million terminal expansion project the airport has been planning for a little over a year.

The airport expects to start getting bids for the construction in the next two months and hope to break ground on the expansion project by April.