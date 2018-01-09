Buffalo Fire Department veteran named Fire Commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A veteran of the Buffalo Fire Department has been named Commissioner of the City of Buffalo Fire Department.

Vincent Muscarella, a 27-year veteran of fire service, has served 21 years with the Buffalo Fire Department. He has served as Deputy Commissioner of Buffalo Fire Operations since July 2016.

The position of Commissioner was previously held by Garnell Whitfield who retired last year after 33 years in the department, serving as commissioner for seven years.

“Vincent Muscarella is a creative, hard-driving administrator in the Buffalo Fire Department and has served in an integral role in the Department’s efforts that have enhanced fire safety and prevention in neighborhoods Citywide,” said Buffalo mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday.

Brown also appointed Otis T. Barker, Sr., as Commissioner of the City of Buffalo Department of Community Services and Recreational Programming. Barker formerly served as City of Buffalo Director of Youth and has served as Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Community Services and Recreational Programming since March 2011.

“Otis has spent every day for the past twelve years helping to build the Department of Community Services and Recreational Programming, and I know he’ll continue to do this officially as Commissioner and will further enhance the quality of life for all residents of Buffalo,” Brown said.

The Buffalo Common Council has also approved the following reappointments of city department heads:

Timothy A. Ball, Corporation Counsel

James Comerford, Commissioner of Permits and Inspections Services

Daniel Derenda, Commissioner of Police

Donna J. Estrich, Commissioner of Administration, Finance Policy and Urban Affairs

Kevin Helfer, Commissioner of Parking

Gladys Herndon-Hill, Commissioner of Human Resources

Steven J. Stepniak, Commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets