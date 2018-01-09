Buffalo man indicted in 2012 murder of Cattaraugus County man

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been indicted in the Sept. 2012 murder of a Cattaraugus County man.

Jaron Ruth, 25, of Buffalo, has been charged with discharge of a firearm causing death; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes; conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana; distribution of crack cocaine; and using and maintaining a premises for drug dealing.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Ruth is charged with the Sept. 21. 2012 murder of Henry Ackley in his Kilbuck home, as well as a conspiracy to distribute drugs in Erie and Cattaraugus Counties between 2010 and 2013.

Ruth was arraigned Tuesday and detained pending a Jan. 11 detention hearing.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in prison.

