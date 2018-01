BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo teenager will spend 25 years behind bars for a double shooting.

Lawren Goins, 17, was sentenced for the October 2016 shooting that killed 16-year-old Kristian Piazza and injured 16-year-old Terrell Lockett.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Leroy Ave. and Hill St. in Buffalo.

Goins pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder in November.