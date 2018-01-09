School bus goes over steep embankment in Cattaraugus County

SOUTH VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials in Cattaraugus County say a school bus was involved in an accident.

The incident occurred in the area of Bone Run Rd. and W. Bank Perimeter Rd. in the Town of South Valley.

Before the crash, the bus, which was contracted from Randolph Central School, had picked up a four-year-old from the town. The driver, child and a bus monitor were on board.

News 4 was told by officials that the bus was traveling on Bone Run Rd. when it ran a stop sign. The vehicle then went straight across the road, through a guard rail and over a steep embankment.

Officials confirm a school bus ran a stop sign at an intersection at Bone Run Rd and W Perimeter Rd in South Valley, then went through a guard rail over a steep embankment and rolled several times until the waters edge of Allegheny Reservoir @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/SB4LssbU9F — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) January 9, 2018

Before the bus landed at the water’s edge of the Allegheny Reservoir, it had rolled several times.

The child was not injured, but the driver suffered neck, shoulder and face injuries. The bus monitor complained of back pains.

Those who were injured were taken to a hospital, and a tow company removed the bus from the scene.

Traffic charges are likely to be pressed, but authorities are still investigating the incident.

