CBS appoints John Dickerson as Rose’s replacement

The Associated Press Published:
In this June 3, 2015 photo released by CBS, John Dickerson prepares for his first broadcast as moderator of "Face The Nation," in Washington. (Chris Usher/CBS via AP)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — CBS News has selected “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson as Charlie Rose’s replacement on the “CBS This Morning” program, pairing him with current anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell.

Rose was fired in late November following allegations of sexual misconduct. CBS appointed Dickerson on the sixth anniversary of the morning show, which is in third place in the morning ratings but has made inroads with a newsy approach.

Dickerson will no longer host his Washington-based Sunday morning political show. That sets him apart from ABC “Good Morning America” host George Stephanopoulos, who continues to host ABC’s “This Week” on Sundays.

CBS had no immediate announcement of Dickerson’s replacement on “Face the Nation.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s