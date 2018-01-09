Chiefs promote Bieniemy to fill OC post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs have promoted running backs coach Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator, filling the job that Matt Nagy left open when he was hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the promotion in a statement Tuesday.

Bieniemy has spent five seasons with the Chiefs, joining the franchise when Reid was hired as the head coach. He has experience as an offensive coordinator during a two-year stint at Colorado, his alma mater, and also spent five seasons as running backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings.

Bieniemy was a second-round pick of the Chargers in 1991, and played running back for nine seasons with San Diego, Cincinnati and Philadelphia. He played for Reid in his final season with the Eagles.

