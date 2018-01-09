Darien Lake offering free theme park access to concert-goers again

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone going to Darien Lake for a concert at the Amphitheater this year will also get free admission to the theme park.

Darien Lake started the promotion in 2017 as part of their amphitheater’s 25th season.

“We’re excited to partner with Live Nation to offer free same day park admission for concert-goers again this season and know we will thrill them with our new Tantrum coaster, ensuring all guests can rock and ride all summer long,” Chris Thorpe, General Manager of Darien Lake Theme Park, said.

To redeem the offer, guests at the theme park can show their concert tickets at the main gate.