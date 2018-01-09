Darien Lake offering free theme park access to concert-goers again

By Published:

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anyone going to Darien Lake for a concert at the Amphitheater this year will also get free admission to the theme park.

Darien Lake started the promotion in 2017 as part of their amphitheater’s 25th season.

“We’re excited to partner with Live Nation to offer free same day park admission for concert-goers again this season and know we will thrill them with our new Tantrum coaster, ensuring all guests can rock and ride all summer long,” Chris Thorpe, General Manager of Darien Lake Theme Park, said.

To redeem the offer, guests at the theme park can show their concert tickets at the main gate.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s