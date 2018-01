BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Edward M. Cotter will be back in the Buffalo River again on Wednesday, breaking up ice between the Michigan Ave. lift bridge and the Erie Basin Marina.

This could help prevent ice jams and flooding as rain arrives this weekend.

On Tuesday morning, crews were seen cutting triangles in the Buffalo River to prevent flooding.

Ice on the Cazenovia Creek is about 8" thick right now. Members of the Buffalo PD Underwater Recovery Team are cutting 6ft triangles in the ice to prevent jams. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/vwrlkZN3dH — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) January 9, 2018