Former correction officer charged with official misconduct

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former Lakeview Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility employee has been charged with two counts of official misconduct following an investigation into an unlawful personal relationship he had while employed as a Correction Officer there.

Matthew A. Antolini, 38, of Arkwright, NY, was arrested by New York State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Arkwright Court.

The case was a joint investigation by New York State Police and the New York State Dept. of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.

.