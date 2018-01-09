HEAP Outreach to be held Wednesday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) outreach will be held Wednesday at Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St.

The outreach will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All eligible households may submit an application to receive services for the Emergency H.E.A.P. benefit, as well as electric assistance, weatherization assistance, heating equipment repair or replacement assistance program, and the Heating Equipment (Furnace) Clean and Tune Assistance program.

Applicants are requested to bring the following documentation to the workshop:

One (1) form of identification for all household members (birth certificates, license, Social Security Card)

Proof of income received within the last 30 days for all household members (pay stubs, SS or pension award letters, proof of child support, rental income, unemployment benefits, worker’s comp., etc.)

Current heat bill and/or electric bill

For Heating Equipment: Two (2) furnace estimates from participating H.E.A.P. contractors; Proof of homeownership- Deed to home

For information or assistance, contact Legislator Barbara Miller-Williams’ District Office at (716) 842-0490 or e-mail bmw@erie.gov or the H.E.A.P. Hotline at (716) 858-7644.