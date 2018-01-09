HEAP Outreach to be held Wednesday in Buffalo

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) outreach will be held Wednesday at Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St.

The outreach will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All eligible households may submit an application to receive services for the Emergency H.E.A.P. benefit, as well as electric assistance, weatherization assistance, heating equipment repair or replacement assistance program, and the Heating Equipment (Furnace) Clean and Tune Assistance program.

Applicants are requested to bring the following documentation to the workshop:

  • One (1) form of identification for all household members (birth certificates, license, Social Security Card)
  •  Proof of income received within the last 30 days for all household members (pay stubs, SS or pension award letters, proof of child support, rental income, unemployment benefits, worker’s comp., etc.)
  • Current heat bill and/or electric bill
  • For Heating Equipment: Two (2) furnace estimates from participating H.E.A.P. contractors; Proof of homeownership- Deed to home

For information or assistance,  contact Legislator Barbara Miller-Williams’ District Office at (716) 842-0490 or e-mail bmw@erie.gov or the H.E.A.P. Hotline at (716) 858-7644.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s