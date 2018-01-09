Hundreds rally for changes in New York’s education system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today is Education Advocacy Day, and hundreds of people from across the state are rallying in Albany today pushing for changes in New York’s education system.

About 50 community members, parents, and students from Buffalo Public Schools met early this morning, before 5 o’clock to hop on a bus and head to Albany on a mission to promote change.

They joined the Alliance for Quality Education, legislators and hundreds of others across the state today to rally for changes in New York’s education system.

They’re fighting for several things, including a positive school climate, increased teacher diversity, sustainable community schools and support for childcare and pre-k.

Those rallying from the Queen City in Albany say Buffalo Public Schools are falling behind and they need additional funding from the state to get ahead.

“We currently have an administration that while it speaks eloquently to it’s commitment to public education, has actually gone backwards in terms of funding. The state’s contribution to public education has declined about 5 percent over the past 10 years,” said Sherry Byrnes, Citizen Action member.

“We go every year we fight, we talk to legislators, senators, so they can put more money in the budget to fund Buffalo, New York,” said Ina Ferguson of Buffalo.

According to the New York State Board of Regents, New York owes students across the state $4.2 billion in foundation aid. Most of which is owed to low-income students.

In this year’s budget Governor Cuomo committed to educational equity, but parents say they want to see less talk and more action.