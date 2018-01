BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — James Taylor will perform in Buffalo this Summer.

The singer-songwriter and his All-Star Band are set to play at the KeyBank Center on July 1.

Bonnie Raitt and her band will also perform that night.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m. They cost $69.50 and $103.50.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to the KeyBank Center Box Office, cal (888) 223-6000 or go to tickets.com.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.