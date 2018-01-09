Louisiana teacher questioning superintendent’s pay removed from board meeting in handcuffs

LAFAYETTE, LA (WCMH) — A teacher in Louisiana was escorted out of a school board meeting in handcuffs after questioning the superintendent’s pay.

During the public portion comment of the Vermilion Parish School Board’s meeting, English teacher Deyshia Hargrave spoke up.

“A superintendent or any person in leadership getting any type of raise: I feel like it’s a slap in the face for the teachers, the cafeteria workers or any other support staff we have,” Hargrave said to the school board in regards to Superintendent Jerome Puyau new contract.

Officials respond to teacher being dragged out of Vermilion Parish School Board meeting.

-Superintendent says salary increase is justified.

-School Board President defends deputy marshal's actions.

-No charges will be filed against Hargrave.

FULL STORY: https://t.co/ZyS5mQXuT9 pic.twitter.com/RBgg7xUaLx — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) January 10, 2018

Hargrave received a warning from the board that it was public comment only, not a question and answer session, according to KATC.

So when Hargrave was called on a second time, a city marshal stepped in and escorted her to the hallway. Shortly after, Hargrave was removed from the building in handcuffs.

“What happened here tonight; the way that females are treated in Vermilion Parish, I have never seen a man removed from this room. Never. I have never seen a man removed from this room,” one witness told KATC.

Puyau said Hargrave was not charged with anything and it isn’t clear if the marshal was asked to remove her or if he was acting on his own accord.