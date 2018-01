SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Randolph man was found dead when officials responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officials responded to a vehicle on fire in a ditch on Mill Creek Rd. in Sinclairville.

The fire was extinguished, but the driver was still inside as it burned.

The body of Charles Troutman, 65, was found.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says “nothing appears suspicious” in the matter.