BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 40 beds were given to Child & Family Services in Buffalo Tuesday morning.

The organization worked to help families in need of them during the holiday season.

On Christmas morning, 25 people were able to wake up in a new bed. Despite this, more people were still in need of beds.

Kaleida Health provided more than $7,000, and on Tuesday morning, even more beds were delivered to Child & Family Services.

The beds were taken to the organization’s Delaware Ave. campus.