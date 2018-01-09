Parolee charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat

SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police arrested a Warsaw man who they say attacked a 19-year-old woman with a baseball bat.

Cory Goodenow, 23, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault, aggravated family offense, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing.

According to State Police, Goodenow, a parolee, attacked the victim multiple times at a house in Silver Springs. Authorities say the attacks happened on Friday.

Goodenow was jailed in Wyoming County on no bail. It is not clear whether or not his parole will be revoked.