Parolee charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat

By Published:

SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police arrested a Warsaw man who they say attacked a 19-year-old woman with a baseball bat.

Cory Goodenow, 23, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault, aggravated family offense, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing.

According to State Police, Goodenow, a parolee, attacked the victim multiple times at a house in Silver Springs. Authorities say the attacks happened on Friday.

Goodenow was jailed in Wyoming County on no bail. It is not clear whether or not his parole will be revoked.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s