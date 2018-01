PLANO, Texas (WIVB) — Pizza Hut has announced a partnership with Toyota, Amazon and Uber to develop driverless pizza delivery.

The companies unveiled the “e-Palette” self-driving delivery cars at a recent electronics show.

The e-Palette has an open interior space and comes in lengths from 13-23 feet — that makes it large enough to hold a small, fully functioning pizza shop.

Testing in the U.S. will begin after the initial trial at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.