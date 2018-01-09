Price Right looking to hire 85 employees for new Amherst location

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Price Rite Marketplace is looking to hire 85 new employees at its new Amherst store, located at 4220 Maple Road.

The store is scheduled to open in early 2018. Price Rite is looking to hire full- and part-time positions, including cashiers, stocking clerks, produce and meat department team members, and supervisory roles.

Price Rite is also hiring for leadership positions in its three other area locations, including stores on Elmwood Avenue and Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo and Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

Interested candidates can apply online by clicking here. 

Prescheduled interviews will be conducted Jan. 16 and 17 at the Price Rite Elmwood Avenue location.

