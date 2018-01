BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some ice cream bars sold by Tops are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The Orange Ice Cream bars made by Fieldbrook Foods were sold in stores across the state.

The production date is Dec. 18, 2017, with a Best By date of Dec. 18, 2018.

You can return the boxes for a refund.

No illnesses have been reported.