SUNY Charter Schools Institute recommends closing Oracle Charter School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The SUNY Charter Schools Institute is recommending the SUNY Trustees deny the charter renewal for Oracle Charter School and not allow the school to provide any instruction beyond the last calendar date in the current school year.

The institute has found that the school has not met criteria in the SUNY Trustee’s renewal requirements, according to a report issued by the SUNY Charter Schools Institute.

SUNY renewal policies allow for full-term renewal of five years or non-renewal (closure).

Oracle is in its 13th year of operation, and in its second subsequent charter term.

According to the report, “the school has failed to implement and sustain a program that provides evidence or reason to allow it to continue operation.”

The report states that Oracle has not compiled an overall record of meeting or coming close to meeting its academic Accountability Plan goals, and at the time of the renewal inspections in October and November, the school’s program fell short in several aspects as analyzed using the SUNY Qualitative Education Benchmarks.

The high school, located on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, serves more than 300 students.

The full report can be found here.