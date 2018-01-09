Teen who fatally shot 16-year-old gets maximum sentence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A teenager who shot and killed a 16-year-old more than a year ago will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Lawren Goins, 17, was sentenced on Tuesday.

Goins pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder charges in November.

He shot two other teens near the corner of LeRoy Avenue and Hill Street in Oct. 2016.

Kristian Piazza was killed a week before his 17th birthday.

Goins’ attorney, Michael Siebert, said that his client “will never forgive himself”, but that “he knows that he has two options, work to make amends, or let this tragedy consume another life, he has dedicated himself to the former”.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns gave Goins the maximum sentence.

