Two new proposed laws aim to protect students following Nichols School investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Following an investigation into sexual abuse at Nichols School, two new proposed laws aim to provide greater protection for children in both public and private schools.

Co-sponsored by State Sen. Chris Jacobs, the bills would eliminate the “private school loophole” and make it a criminal offense for a teacher to have a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 21.

The first proposed bill would require private school teachers and administrations to have the same legal responsibility as public schools to report allegations of child abuse, thus closing the “private school loophole”.

“The recent Nichols Report revealed several incidents sexual relations between teachers and students at the school years ago and former students interviewed claimed that teachers and administrators were aware of the inappropriate relationships but took no action to report it to the authorities,” a press release from Jacobs’ office said Tuesday.

Under current law, private school teachers and administrators are not obligated to report allegations of abuse.

The second piece of legislation, making it a criminal offense for a teacher to have a relationship with a student under the age of 21, would overturn the current law, under which teacher/student sexual relationships are not illegal if the student is over 17.

“Many instances have occurred around the state where teachers cultivate a relationship and then turn into a sexual one as soon as the student turns 17 years old,” the press release states.

The Nichols School investigation highlighted one such relationship, between a 17-year-old student and a 48-year-old teacher.