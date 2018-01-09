Two-year-olds hurt, woman charged after Wyoming County crash

TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, a woman was charged and a couple of two-year-olds were taken to a hospital after a crash.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says Crystal Cardona was driving on Route 63 in Covington when she tried to avoid a school bus.

As the school bus was turning onto South Rd., authorities say Cardona missed it, but collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Cardona blamed blowing snow for her inability to see the oncoming vehicle, the Sheriff’s office said. As officials were investigating, other unrelated vehicles went into a ditch, leading to a temporary closure of Route 63.

According to authorities, Cardona had been driving with a suspended license, leading to her being charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Cardona was issued a ticket.

The two-year-olds who were hurt were passengers in Cardona’s vehicle. They had minor head injuries.