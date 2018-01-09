Two-year-olds hurt, woman charged after Wyoming County crash

By Published: Updated:

TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, a woman was charged and a couple of two-year-olds were taken to a hospital after a crash.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s office says Crystal Cardona was driving on Route 63 in Covington when she tried to avoid a school bus.

As the school bus was turning onto South Rd., authorities say Cardona missed it, but collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Cardona blamed blowing snow for her inability to see the oncoming vehicle, the Sheriff’s office said. As officials were investigating, other unrelated vehicles went into a ditch, leading to a temporary closure of Route 63.

According to authorities, Cardona had been driving with a suspended license, leading to her being charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Cardona was issued a ticket.

The two-year-olds who were hurt were passengers in Cardona’s vehicle. They had minor head injuries.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s