Aldi hosting hiring event on Tuesday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Aldi is holding a hiring event for manager trainee positions 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Hyatt Place, 5020 Main St., Amherst.

Manager trainees with Aldi make $52,000 per year ($25/hour averaging 40 hours/week). Candidates must be 18 years or older to apply.

The other qualifications are as follows:

High school diploma or GED preferred

Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday

Retail experience preferred

Management experience preferred for Manager Trainees

Drug screening and background check

Ability to lift 45 pounds

For more information, click here.