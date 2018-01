TORONTO, Ontario (WIVB) — After a long season of hard hits, some Bills stars headed north for some R&R.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back LeSean McCoy took in last night’s Toronto Raptors-Miami Heat basketball game in Toronto.

The duo sat courtside, and even got custom jerseys from the Toronto team.

McCoy posted a photo on Instagram, jokingly captioning it with “Sub us in coach.”

The Raptors lost 89-90.