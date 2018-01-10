Buffalo Police warn of possible “stranger danger” incident at William Street and Central Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are warning of a possible “stranger danger” incident that occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a police Facebook post, a blue or purple pickup, possibly a Chevy, approached an 11-year-old student who was waiting for the school bus at the intersection of William Street and Central Avenue.

The driver was described as a white male with blonde hair who appeared to be tall, wearing construction clothes.

The driver called the girl to the vehicle and offered her candy.