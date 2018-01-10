Crowds greet Harry and Meghan in London’s buzzing Brixton

The Associated Press Published:
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive for their visit to the Reprezent 107.3 FM radio station in Brixton, south London, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The royal couple visited Tuesday to see the station's work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting, and to learn more about their model of using music, radio and media for social impact. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people have lined the streets of London’s vibrant Brixton neighborhood to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a youth radio station.

The prince and his fiancee visited community station Reprezent FM, which provides media training and experience to young people.

Onlookers cheered as the couple arrived at the station, housed inside shipping containers in the diverse south London district, a hub for Britain’s African and Caribbean communities.

Station founder Shane Carey said news of the visit had caused “massive excitement.”

Prince Harry and his brother Prince William support youth projects through their charitable foundation.

Tuesday’s visit was the couple’s second official visit since the couple announced their engagement in November. The U.S. actress and the queen’s grandson are due to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s