Diet Coke gets makeover, four new flavors for 2018

By Published:

(WIVB) – Diet Coke is getting a makeover- and four new flavors- for 2018.

The Coca-Cola Company has given the zero-calorie beverage a sleeker new look in 12oz. cans, as well as four new flavors- Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.

“The two-year innovation process was fueled by consumer research pointing to younger Americans’ affinity for big, yet refreshing and great-tasting, flavors in their favorite foods and beverages – from hoppy craft beers to spicy sauces,” the Coca-Cola Company wrote on a post on its website.

The original Diet Coke flavor will remain the same.

In addition to the sleek cans,  Diet Coke also will continue to be offered in all existing package sizes, such as standard 12-oz. cans, mini cans, glass bottles and more, according to the Coca-Cola website.

All new packaging and flavors hit store shelves this month.

