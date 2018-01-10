Fun events for the family on MLK Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here are some things you can do for fun on Monday, January 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

Kids Day at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

From 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., kids ages 3-12 and Botanical Gardens’ members can enjoy free admission into the gardens, featuring seasonal activities and hand-on stations to visit.

Winter Festival of Lights

The event at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls will feature over 2 million lights on more than five miles of illuminated trails. This festival is celebrating its 35th season. Admission is free for all.

Building Buffalo: Buildings From Books, Books From Buildings & Buffalo Never Fails: The Queen City and World War I

Two new exhibits are open at the Central Library. Building Buffalo showcases a rare collection of illustrated books on the history of architecture and landscape design. Buffalo Never Fails dives into Buffalo’s role during World War I through a collection of posters and propaganda. Free to the public, the exhibit can be viewed any time the library is open.

Public ice skating, curling, and ice bike rentals at Canalside

Activities will include ice skating, curling, and ice bikes. Prices vary per activity.

Free Ice Skating at Rotary Rink

Open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., skating at the Rotary Rink at Fountain Plaza is free as long as weather allows. Skates can be rented for $2.00 for kids and $3.00 for adults.

Town of Tonawanda Winterfest

Celebrate the last day of this annual tradition with various events around town including swimming, a skating pizza party and model boat demonstration.

Community Health Day at the Buffalo Museum of Science

Free admission all day into the museum, where activities with a special focus on health will be taking place, including a smoothie-making station, trivia, a scavenger hunt, and sports team mascots.

The Secret Lives of Beavers at Tift Nature Preserve

Explore the homes and lives of beavers with activities including a guided hike and indoor workshop. Advance registration is required, and the cost is $6 per participant.

Polar Bear Days at the Buffalo Zoo

For all of January and February, celebrate Polar Bear Days at the Zoo with $5 admission and free parking.

$7.16 at the Aquarium of Niagara

On January 13th, 14th, and 15th, admission to the Aquarium of Niagara is just $7.16 for all ages.

Celebrating Diversity at the Strong Museum

The National Museum of Play is holding a special event featuring performances of African Folktales and Jackie Robinson by the Bright Star Theatre. The event is included with admission, which costs $15 for ages two and over.