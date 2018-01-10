Girl Scouts of WNY hold join-a-thon for new members, adult volunteers

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’ve been thinking about getting involved with the Girl Scouts of Western New York, the organization is making it very easy to sign up.

They’re holding a join-a-thon from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, taking on-the-spot registrations for new Girl Scouts and adult volunteers.

MORE | To register, call 1-888-837-6410 or go to the Girl Scouts website.

“I would say that they really should join,” said one Girl Scout, Darya Fakharzadeh. “It’s really fun and you can build up your confidence.”

“In Girl Scouts, you have a lot of fun activities that you can do here and you can do a lot of trips,” agreed another Girl Scout, Zaniyah Mingo, “and you can also earn a lot of great badges.”

New members can earn a badge by signing up during the join-a-thon. The first 25 callers also receive a free uniform piece and box of cookies.

Yes, Girl Scout cookie season is here!

Digital sales are already underway, and Girl Scouts will start accepting orders in person on January 13.

“It’s the largest girl-led business in the world,” said Girl Scouts of Western New York Chief Operating Officer Alison Wilcox, “and they’re really learning critical entrepreneurial skills.”

“The majority of women business owners were Girl Scouts and these are the types of skills they’re learning. They learn people skills, business ethics, money management, goal setting,” she added.

Plus, some of the money raised by the cookie sales goes into the Girl Scout’s troop account, helping pay for everything from craft supplies to STEM workshops to summer camp.

Janet DePetrillo, Director of Outdoor Program for Girl Scouts of Western New York, described Girl Scout Camp as “the one place I feel that kids can just really be themselves.”

“And I think in today’s society that’s so so important,” she said, “to be accepted and to know that you can do and be whatever you want at camp, and to take that and grow, and do wonderful things outside of camp.”

“Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” Wilcox added. “We know with today’s challenges in our world, we need more leaders, we need more really positive, well developed leaders, and we need more girls taking on leadership roles.”

If this sounds like a good program for the girl in your life, you can call 1-888-837-6410 to be connected with a customer care representative. You can also register online at http://www.gswny.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html

News 4’s Katie Alexander spent Wednesday morning at the Buffalo Service Center in Depew as the join-a-thon got underway. Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage.