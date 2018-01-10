Grand Island man convicted of attempting to kill sheriff’s deputy gets eight years

Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County Sheriff’s Deputy had emotional words Wednesday afternoon for the man who admitted to trying to kill him.

Sammy Abdellatif, 23, was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted murder. He was sentenced in Erie County court Wednesday, while his victim, Deputy Jason Clark, was in the room.

“There are no words you can say to mend the injuries you have caused to me and my family,” Deputy Clark said before Abdellatif was sentenced. “No apology will ever be accepted.”

Abdellatif admitted to trying to choke Clark while he was on duty in the Town of Grand Island in August 2016. Clark became free when a Good Samaritan intervened.

“Although this is the end of the case, this case will never be over for me,” Clark added. “I will re-live that moment until long after you are even out of prison enjoying your freedom, going on with the rest of your life.”

Despite a vow that no apology would be accepted, Abdellatif offered one.

“I know he told me he didn’t want to hear me apologize and didn’t want to accept my apology. But I don’t know if I could sleep at night if I didn’t get the chance to apologize. I’m sorry,” Abdellatif said. “Things escalated. They got out of hand. I never meant for any of that to happen.”

Abdellatif’s girlfriend, Brittany Ashley-Graser, 22, pleaded guilty to second degree assault in the case. She has already been sentenced to probation.

