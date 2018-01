(Video: Town of Hamburg police)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Hamburg are trying to identify a person who is wanted for questioning.

According to authorities, a fake $100 bill was passed at Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Anyone with information on the person can contact Sgt. Timothy Crawford at (716) 648-5118 ext 2622, or the confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.