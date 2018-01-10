Huge chunk of ice smashes car in New York City

NEW YORK (WIVB) — CBS contributors in New York say a vehicle was crushed by a huge chunk of ice in Manhattan.
The ice fell from a high-rise building on Tuesday afternoon, contributors say.
No one was reported to be injured.
