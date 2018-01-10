I-190 ramp at Niagara Falls Boulevard closed for several hours following two-vehicle crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The I-190 northbound entrance at Niagara Falls Boulevard was closed for almost four hours Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash.

According to Niagara Falls Police, an 18-year-old Lewiston man driving a 2017 Jeep was east-bound on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the I-190 north ramp. His vehicle was struck by a west-bound 2004 Ford driven by a 21-year-old Niagara Falls man.

The Jeep rolled onto its side and slid before righting itself.

Two of the three passengers in the Jeep were taken to ECMC for treatment. A 49-year-old woman in the back seat suffered a punctured lungs, a ruptured spleen, and broken ribs. She is currently in surgery, according to police reports.

A 86-year-old front seat passenger in the Jeep is being treated for whiplash.

Neither driver was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

 

