New State Dept travel guidance ranks countries by threat level

The State Department insists the rankings are based solely on security conditions in a country, but is aware of the possibility for pushback from governments that are unhappy with their ranking.

“We gave our embassies authority to provide their host governments with an advance of the final travel advisory for their country if they thought that was important to the host government,” said Bernier-Toth on a conference call with reporters Wednesday, adding that “by and large, I think there have been no surprises.”

“We do not give foreign governments the ability to change the language,” she noted. “These are not political documents. These are simply based on our assessment of the security situation, and what we need to tell US citizens who might be traveling or living in that country.”

There were, however, some surprises in the new rankings.

Cuba, for instance, where the State Department has previously advised against travel, was listed as a Tier 3, rather than Tier 4, country.

In September, the agency stated in a travel warning that, “numerous U.S. Embassy Havana employees have been targeted in specific attacks,” suffering “significant injuries as a consequence of these attacks.”

“Because our personnel’s safety is at risk, and we are unable to identify the source of the attacks, we believe U.S. citizens may also be at risk and warn them not to travel to Cuba,” the travel warning noted.