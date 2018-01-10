New York Times features Buffalo in worldwide list of places to visit this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Times recently published a list called “52 Places To Go in 2018.”

The list, which features locations from across the world, includes Buffalo.

The Queen City came in at number 37 with The New York Times writing “A Rust Belt city has a renaissance.”

Here is what Dave Seminara said about Buffalo in the list:

“Once disparaged for its declining population, harsh winters and failing sports teams, Buffalo is making a big comeback in large part by repurposing its historic buildings and long-dormant grain silos. Downtown Buffalo now buzzes with life thanks in part to the ever-expanding Canalside entertainment and recreation complex and a host of new dining and drinking establishments. In 2017, three new brewpubs and two new luxury hotels, the Hotel Henry and the Curtiss Hotel, opened in previously vacant landmark buildings and industrial spaces. This year, a new, 43,000-square- foot, $27 million children’s museumwill open downtown, and major renovations at two Frank Lloyd Wright designed homes, Graycliff and the Darwin Martin House, will be complete.”

Other American locations on the list included Seattle, Montgomery, and at number one, New Orleans.

See the full list here.