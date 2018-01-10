Niagara Falls City Council tours Niagara Falls water treatment facilities

Published:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara Falls Water Board hosted the Niagara Falls City Council for a tour of the water treatment plant facilities on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the NFWB Wednesday, the tour is part of the water board’s efforts to ” update local leaders on the conditions of the wastewater treatment and water treatment plants.”

“We’ve had ongoing dialogue with councilmembers about various aspects of our facilities and both parties agreed it’d be best for the Council to see firsthand some of our more updated, as well as antiquated, aspects of our plants and technologies. We appreciate the councilmembers taking time out of their hectic day to learn more about the issues we’re facing,” Dan O’Callaghan, Chairman of the NFWB said.

The Council will attend a tour of the waste water treatment plant in February.

 

 

