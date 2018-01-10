Project designed to make Niagara Falls safer for pedestrians

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction will soon begin on a project aimed at making Niagara Falls safer for pedestrians.

People were able to learn about the LaSalle Recreation Way Trail Project Tuesday night.

The project will remake about a mile-long stretch of Buffalo Ave. from Cayuga Dr to the city line at 102nd St.

This will result in a multi-use trail for walkers and bikers, as well as a narrower road for drivers.

Michael DeSantis, the senior project designer, said “Studies have shown that has done wonders for decreasing speeders, and lowering the speed limits of motorists in that area.”

Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio said “Quality of life is a huge issue for people living in Niagara Falls, particularly here in LaSalle, so this is just a really great project.”

Construction is expected to start in May and be done by the end of this year.