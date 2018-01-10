Project designed to make Niagara Falls safer for pedestrians

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Construction will soon begin on a project aimed at making Niagara Falls safer for pedestrians.

People were able to learn about the LaSalle Recreation Way Trail Project Tuesday night.

The project will remake about a mile-long stretch of Buffalo Ave. from Cayuga Dr to the city line at 102nd St.

This will result in a multi-use trail for walkers and bikers, as well as a narrower road for drivers.

Michael DeSantis, the senior project designer, said “Studies have shown that has done wonders for decreasing speeders, and lowering the speed limits of motorists in that area.”

Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio said “Quality of life is a huge issue for people living in Niagara Falls, particularly here in LaSalle, so this is just a really great project.”

Construction is expected to start in May and be done by the end of this year.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s